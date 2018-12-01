Ariana Grande's record-breaking new song, "Thank U, Next," was created during some tough times for the singer.

The 25-year-old pop star opened up about how the track came to be while chatting with fans on Twitter on Saturday, revealing that she wrote the song on a "pretty rough day" in New York City.

"well ............. ‘twas a pretty rough day in nyc," Grande -- who had just split from Pete Davidson at the time -- shared. "My friends took me to tiffany’s. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings. 💍 it was very insane and funny. & on the way back to the stu njomza was like ‘b**ch, this gotta be a song lol’. so we wrote it that afternoon."

Just weeks later, the single was released, and not much longer after that, Grande dropped the epic music video, which paid tribute to Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, Bring It On and 13 Going on 30. The music video quickly broke YouTube records, with 829,000 viewers watching simultaneously at peak, making it the biggest debut on YouTube's Premiere feature. It also broke a record with 516,000 chat messages -- and beat BTS' "Idol" in Vevo's 24-hour view record, with over 50 million views.

“P.S. we set a new @vevo record. that’s wild. i love u. thank u,” Grande celebrated on Twitter.

ET sat down with "Thank U, Next" director Hannah Lux Davis on Friday, as she broke down some of the video's most buzzworthy moments, and revealed which iconic scene didn't make the cut.

"It was the backstage moment before the Santa dance [in Mean Girls]," Davis shared. "[Trying to make] 'Fetch' happen, but also, the lip gloss -- when they're all with that Victoria's Secret lip gloss, like, 'Oh my god.' It was such an iconic moment!"

"[Grande] and I were very much on the same page with like, the lip gloss... [but] that one got cut, just because there was no time in that shooting day," she explained.

See more from the interview in the video below.

