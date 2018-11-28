Claire Foy is hosting Saturday Night Live -- but she may need to smooth things over with Heidi Gardner first.

The actress' official SNL promo released on Wednesday, and shows her getting into a pretty intense food fight with cast member Pete Davidson, who promised it was a "tradition that we have to do with every host."

It didn't take long for pasta, pizza, salad and cake to go flying through the studio, and for Gardner to walk in on her "lunch" completely destroyed. "You owe me $413," she says in the clip.

"Pay the woman," Davidson tells a shocked Foy.

While Davidson preps for this week's SNL, his ex-fiancee, Ariana Grande, has been teasing her new music video for "Thank U, Next."

The video is all about paying tribute to girl power movies like Legally Blonde and Bring It On, but the song is all about Grande's exes, including Davidson. See more in the video below.

