After fracturing three ribs in a fall less than two weeks ago, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is gearing up to return to her regular workout routine and her position on the highest court in the land.

In honor of the most hardcore SCOTUS judge around, Pete Davidson and Chris Redd reunited as the rap duo Gooney Tunes for an all-new rap tribute on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

Kate McKinnon, who routinely plays the "Notorious RGB" on SNL's "Weekend Update," reprised her role as the liberal-minded justice for one of the show's catchiest and funniest pre-taped music videos the show has produced in a while.

"You know there's only like one lady holding the whole damn thing together, right?" Davidson intones, as he and Redd perform inside a court room.

"You think some broken ribs are gonna keep her down? Hell no!" Redd adds, before they kick off on the track, which has a legitimately excellent hook: "I Live Ginsburg and I ride for Ginsburg."

It's clear exactly how highly the iconic Supreme Court Justice is thought of in the number, with some epic lyrics that tout her tough legal stances and her vocal opposition to many of President Donald Trump's legal decisions and decrees.

"Tell Trump to stay out her way/ Don't f**k with my Roe v. Wade/ Supreme Court's a boys club, She holds it down, no cares given/ Who else got six movies about 'em who's still livin?" Redd raps, referring to the plethora of Ginsburg documentaries and biopics produced in recent years.

"Survived the depression and Twitter attacks from Trump/ Broken ribs can't even stop her, boy she eats that s**t for lunch!" the song continues.

While the lyrics and the beat make for a genuinely excellent song, it's McKinnon's incredible portrayal of the 85-year-old legal expert that really takes the music video to the next level.

Whether she's showing off her six-pack abs, tattooed with "Brooklyn" across his midsection, or her breakdancing on the floor of the courtroom, McKinnon's depiction of a badass, tough-as-nails Ginsburg should be enough to earn her an Emmy nod yet again next year.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

