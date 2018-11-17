Steve Carell took to theSaturday Night Livestage for his monologue over the weekend, but things were quickly derailed when he was "surprised" by his former co-stars trying to convince him to sign on for the long-awaited reboot of The Office.

The monologue was sidetracked when a supposed audience member asked about the possibility of reviving the beloved NBC sitcom. However, Carell quickly shut that idea down, saying that the show existed in it's own time and wouldn't be as good if they came back to it.

However, one of the next audience members to stand up and ask about the revival was Office alum Ellie Kemper, who went on to star in The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, who unsuccessfully pleaded with Carell over how much money they could make.

After shutting her down, as politely as possible, Ed Helms stood from the other side of the audience.

"It's so great to see you!" Helms said. "[But] I just don't think you know how much money we're talking about. Like, you wouldn't have to do all those sad movies anymore."

"Ed, why don't we just have a party instead?" Carell asked. "We could all catch up, get together as friends, no cameras?"

"Oh, uh, we already do that," Helms said, awkwardly. "We just don't invite you."

Next up was Jenna Fischer, who was equally insistent that Carell signed on for a reboot.

"Do you remember those last words that Pam secretly whispered to Michael before she left for Denver?" Fischer asked, smiling.

"I don't really," Carell admitted.

"She said, 'Steve, don't be a dick! Do the reboot,'" Fischer yelled.

After a lot of additional cajoling from Carell's wife, Nancy Carell, the actor finally agreed, and welcomed his former castmates onto the stage to troll fans.

"I am proud to announce, officially, that we have a great show for you tonight!" Carell yelled, before introducing the episodes musical guest and kicking things off, leaving our hopes for a Office revival as nebulous as ever!

