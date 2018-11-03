Saturday Night Live came out swinging after their three week hiatus, taking aim at Fox News' racist and fear-mongering coverage of the so-called migrant caravan.

With Kate McKinnon taking on the role of Fox News host Laura Ingraham and Cecily Strong adding her manic comic energy to an amazing impression of conservative pundit Jeanine Pirro, SNL didn't pull any punches when it came to slamming the right-leaning news organization.

Strong's Pirro offered "footage" of the caravan (which was actually just shoots of a Black Friday riot and zombie-filled clips from the movie World War Z), and revealed exactly what type of people she believes are in the caravan.

The long list included "Mexicans," "Guatemalans," as well as "the Menendez brothers... and several Babadooks."

When McKinnon's Ingraham asked if reports were true that there were Middle Easterners in the caravan, Pirro confirmed that there were, in fact, "Hella Alladins."

Later, Strong offered some Fox News approved tips for black and latino voters, which included, "Never vote on Tuesdays" because the lines will be too long, and also, "You already voted."

Although that wasn't the only SNL sketch tackling politics head-on. The episode also had an amazing pre-taped fake ad mocking the democrats nervousness over the upcoming midterm elections.

The pitch-perfect ad shows a slew of liberal voters boldly declaring how the democrats are going to "take back the White House" with a massive blue wave that's coming in fast.

However, each of them is shaking so violently, they can barely get their words out, and it's a pretty accurate take on how so many democrats are feeling with the election just around the corner.

Saturday Night Live airs every Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT, on NBC.

