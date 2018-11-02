Alec Baldwin Arrested for Allegedly Punching a Man in NYC

Alec Baldwin has been arrested in New York City.

The NYPD confirms to ET that the 60-year-old actor was arrested on Friday on 10th St. in Manhattan for assault, after allegedly punching a man over a parking dispute. He is currently at the 6th precinct and charges are pending.

This isn’t Baldwin’s first brush with the law. In 2014, he was taken into police custody for disorderly conduct after allegedly riding his bike the wrong way down 5th Avenue.

A year prior, Baldwin was accused of yelling a homophobic slur at a paparazzo. The alleged incident took place just months after he was photographed allegedly pushing a man against a car near NYU's Greenwich Village campus. The alleged altercation reportedly began after the photographer began following Baldwin's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, into a nearby store.

Back in 2012, cameras caught Baldwin allegedly attacking New York Daily News photographer Marcus Santos after he attempted to snap a photo of the actor.

According to The Los Angeles Times, in 1995, Baldwin was placed under citizen’s arrest for allegedly punching Alan Zanger, a photographer, in Los Angeles, California. The alleged incident occurred when Baldwin and his then-wife, Kim Basinger, arrived home with their newborn daughter, Ireland. Baldwin disputed the claims and was never formally charged.

"Anyone with a shred of human decency would understand that there are times in your life when you want your privacy respected, whether you are a public figure or not," Baldwin said in his statement at the time. "I do believe that bringing your wife and 3-day-old baby home from the hospital is one of those occasions."

"That Mr. Zanger felt it was appropriate to videotape my home and my family for his own profit is unacceptable to me," Baldwin's statement continued. "I asked him repeatedly to stop filming us and he refused each request. I dispute his contention that I broke his nose or caused any other facial damage."

Baldwin and his wife share four children, Romeo, 5 months, Leonardo, 2, Rafael, 3, and Carmen, 5. On Wednesday, just days before his arrest, the family dressed up as astronauts for Halloween.

