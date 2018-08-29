Alec Baldwin is out.

Two days after ET learned the actor had signed on to play Thomas Wayne, the father of Bruce Waye aka Batman, in Todd Phillips' upcoming Joker, Baldwin has announced he's no longer connected to the project.

"I'm no longer doing that movie," he told USA Today on Wednesday, citing "scheduling" issues. "I'm sure there are 25 guys who can play that part."

According toThe Hollywood Reporter, Joker will veer from the traditional Batman canon, with Thomas Wayne portrayed as a cheesy and tanned businessman who is more in the mold of a 1980s Donald Trump.

Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Marc Maron are still set for the film, which will star Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker. Production is scheduled to start in New York in September, and the film is expected to be released in October 2019.

Baldwin, meanwhile, has a lot on his plate. He's attached to film two movies this year, Stupid Happy and Lamborghini, as well as a TV movie adaptation of A Few Good Men.

See more on the actor in the video below.

