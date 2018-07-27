Hilaria Baldwin Talks ‘Possible’ Fifth Child With Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria's fourth child together is only two months old, but the couple may go for number five!

The two are parents to Carmen Gabriela, 4, Rafael Thomas, 3, Leonardo Angel Charles, 1, and Romeo Alejandro David, who was born in May. Alec also has a 22-year-old model daughter, Ireland, with his ex, Kim Basinger.

Hilaria, 34, made the revelation that the possibility of another baby was on the cards during an appearance on Today on Friday.



“I have a daughter and then I have three boys. And my daughter is very sure that she is going to have a sister,” the fitness guru and author explained. “She does have a sister -- she has Ireland, and Ireland is so wonderful and they have a great relationship. But there’s something about a little sister that she really wants.”

“I think it’s possible,” she added, when quizzed about whether Alec, 60, is on board with expanding their family further. “Not [for sure]. Alec thinks it’s very possible. He comes from a big family.”

The pair tied the knot in 2012 and Hilaria also shared how they maintain a strong relationship while juggling their children.

“When the babies are sleeping, we always spend time together,” she said. “We just like each other. We’re very different -- we’re extraordinarily different, the complete yin and yang, but we like each other.”



Meanwhile, having wowed social media followers by posing in lingerie looking fabulous just two weeks after Romeo’s birth, Hilaria continues to document her post-baby body journey on Instagram in the hopes of inspiring others.



"10 weeks, one day...it’s been a while since I posted an update photo like this," she captioned a sexy new pic on Friday. "I do it to inspire feeding and exercising your body right. If it resonates with you, wonderful! If not, think of it as a bikini and scroll past ❤️ #wegotthis2018."

See more on Hilaria and Alec below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Hilaria Baldwin Poses in Lingerie Less Than 2 Weeks After Giving Birth

NEWS: Hilaria Baldwin Updates Fans On Health While Breastfeeding in New Video

NEWS: Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Name of New Son Along With a Sweet Pic

Related Gallery