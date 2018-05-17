Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Welcome Fourth Child Together

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy on Thursday.

"He’s here! He’s perfect! 8lbs 2oz #wegotthis2018," Hilaria shared on social media, announcing their little one's arrival.

The happy mama also posted the first pic of her newborn alongside her actor husband as they both smiled sweetly at their son.

His name has not yet been revealed but he joins his siblings Carmen, 4, Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 1.

Earlier Thursday, Hilaria posted a photo on Instagram before she headed off to give birth.

"Earlier this morning...wish me luck. Bye bye baby bump," the fitness guru, 34, captioned the snap of herself in black-and-gray sweats and black slippers.

Earlier this month, Hilaria took to Instagram to compare the size of her stomach during each of her pregnancies. "I feel like this one is the biggest? What do you think," she asked her followers in the caption.

The couple announced the pregnancy in November and revealed that they were expecting a boy one day later. Alec is also father to 22-year-old Ireland, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Watch the video below for some insight into how the couple will pick a name for their newest addition:

RELATED CONTENT:

Hilaria Baldwin Compares Her 4 Pregnancies With Bare Baby Bump Pics

Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Burgeoning Baby Bump During Gala Date Night With Husband Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin Poses in a Bra and No Pants in Racy Baby Bump Pic

Related Gallery