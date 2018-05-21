Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Name of New Son Along With a Sweet Pic

Meet Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin!

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcomed their fourth child on Thursday, and the sweet little baby officially has a moniker.

"We are happy to introduce you to Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin," Hilaria, 34, captioned an Instagram snap of the sleeping newborn on Monday morning.

Alec, who is set to host a late-night talk show premiering this fall, also shared the same photo to his own Instagram account.

Just days before giving birth, ET spoke with the couple about their plan for the baby's name, where Alec, 60, joked about naming the child after late-night icons Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel.

"Jimmy Fallon Baldwin... Fallon Kimmel Badwin," he joshed, as Hilaria revealed that they chose to wait to come up with a name until after giving birth.

"This is the first one that we really don't know going into it, and we're going to see what he looks like and take a good look," she explained.

The couple is also parents to 4-year-old daughter Carmen, 2-year-old son Rafael and 1-year-old son Leonardo.

