Alec Baldwin Shades Daughter Ireland's Racy Instagram Photo

If Alec Baldwin is anything, it’s honest!

The beloved performer behind SNL’s cheesy President Donald Trump impression decided to share his opinion on Saturday when his daughter Ireland Baldwin shared a photo he didn’t exactly approve of.

In the image, the 22-year-old model struck a risqué pose while straddling a motorcycle in a black bikini. “Stay extra,” she captioned the eye-catching photo. In no time, her father noticed the photo and was quick to weigh in, writing, “No. Just…no.”

As fans know, the 60-year-old actor and his daughter haven’t always been on the best of terms. In 2007, he came under fire when a voicemail leaked in which he called his then-11-year-old daughter a “rude, thoughtless little pig.”

His daughter addressed the controversy in 2017 when she helped roast her father on Spike TV’s special, One Night Only: Alec Baldwin, with a playful threat for her dear old dad.

"I’m here to roast this big old ham I call my father," Ireland announced at the show. "Speaking of pigs. Some of you may remember me as that thoughtless little pig you read about. That was a decade ago, and my dad and I are in a much better place now. He would never say something like that -- because I’m 6’2″ and I would kick his a**."

"The truth is, that whole awful period nearly killed him emotionally," she added. "I wouldn’t see my dad that upset ever again … until I showed him my first tattoo. OK, my second tattoo. I couldn't show him where I got the first one.”

