Pete Davidson is still smiling!

The Saturday Night Live star stepped out to the American Museum of Natural History 2018 Gala in New York City on Thursday, marking his first solo red carpet appearance since calling off his engagement to Ariana Grande in October.

Though it hasn't been an easy time for Davidson, the 25-year-old comedian appeared to be in good spirits, flashing a smile as photographers snapped his photo.

Davidson looked dapper during the outing, dressed in a snazzy suit paired with sneakers and his newly-dyed hair. At one point, he also posed alongside his SNL co-stars, Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd.

Meanwhile, Grande debuted a new look on Instagram on Thursday. The "Thank U, Next" singer traded in her extensions for a chic, shoulder-length long bob.

The hot new hairstyle comes shortly after the 25-year-old singer took to Twitter, explaining to her fans that she's been doing a lot of soul-searching as of late.

"What an interesting, challenging, painful and yet beautiful and exciting chapter of life," she wrote on Monday. "When it rains it pours but I'm embracing all of it. I'm excited for whatever else the universe has in store for me. She's growing n she's grateful."

