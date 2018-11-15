Ariana Grande Lets Her Hair Down With New Playful Bob

Ariana Grande has a new look for a new season!

The pint-sized performer hopped on Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she chopped off her famous locks off. Now, the stunning singer is sporting a shoulder-length bob!

In the post, she used a fun filter, giving herself glowing skin, sparkling eyes and bunny ears made of tiny white flowers. Nevertheless, her new ‘do looks positively amazing, especially considering how infrequently she lets fans see her with her hair down.

“This filter took my eyebrows away but I promise they’re there,” she captioned the new image, seemingly oblivious to the huge change.

This new 'do arrives not long after the 25-year-old singer shared some tweets hinting that she’s done a great deal of soul-searching in recent days.

“What an interesting, challenging, painful and yet beautiful and exciting chapter of life,” she wrote on Monday. “When it rains it pours but I’m embracing all of it. I’m excited for whatever else the universe has in store for me. She’s growing n she’s grateful.”

what an interesting, challenging, painful and yet beautiful and exciting chapter of life ..... when it rains it pours but i’m embracing all of it. i’m excited for whatever else the universe has in store for me. she’s growing n she’s grateful. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 11, 2018

There’s no denying that the Florida native's 2018 has been insanely eventful. First, she and her longtime boyfriend Mac Miller decided to part ways in May. And then in August, she got engaged to comedian star Pete Davidson after mere weeks of dating.



In September, Miller tragically died of an apparent overdose in his LA home. Next, her relationship with Davidson ended as quickly as it began; she decided to pull the plug in October.



Perhaps this new fresh haircut marks the next chapter for the “Thank U, Next” performer. Like her romances, Grande tends to fall hard for certain looks, like her cat ears and her high ponytail. Time will tell if this fetching bob is here to stay.

