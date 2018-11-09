Ariana Grande is so thankful for her friends.

The 25-year-old singer's pals surprised her with a mariachi band on Thursday night, and the experience was one that she will never forget.

"Yoooooooooo I can’t believe my friends got me a mariachi band last night," Grande tweeted. "That sh*t was wild. I think that’s the nicest thing anyone’s ever done for me."

She followed up her tweet by revealing that she was "also super tipsy and then all of a sudden there was a mariachi band in my back yard. Do u know how insane that is?" The newly-single songstress also took to Instagram to share video from her major surprise.

Grande's night only got better, as the band started to play her new single, "Thank U, Next." She also told her fans that she "woke up w a pig on my chest," before reflecting on the past couple of months.

"I dunno man. Life may not be what u expect," she tweeted. "But it ain’t that bad."

Earlier in the week, Grande took to Twitter to lament the message behind her 2018 song, "No Tears Left to Cry."

"Remember when I was like, 'Hey, I have no tears left to cry,' and the universe was like, 'HAAAAAAAAA, b**ch u thought,'” she wrote on Wednesday.

It’s been a tough couple of months for the former Nickelodeon star, who mourned the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, and ended her engagement to Pete Davidson after a whirlwind romance. For more on Grande, watch below.

