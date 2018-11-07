Ariana Grande has not kept quiet when it comes to the men in her life, former flames Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, ex-fiance Pete Davidson and the late Mac Miller.

Those four exes are prominent in her new single, "Thank U, Next," which she released last Saturday. The first verses are very telling in how she felt about those relationships. However, there is one additional male she mentions that might not be on everyone's radar, her estranged father, Edward Butera.

Ariana fans have become very familiar with the singer's mother, Joan Grande, her brother, Frankie, and grandparents, Marjorie (aka Nonna) and the late Frank Grande. They haven't heard much about Butera in a while, until now.

"One day I'll walk down the aisle/ holding hands with my mama / I'll be thanking my dad / 'cause she grew from the drama," the 25-year-old singer croons towards the end of her song.

So what do we know about the former Nickelodeon star's dad?

Butera is a Florida-based graphic designer, who split from Joan when Grande was eight. Since then, they haven't been as close.

In a 2014 interview with Seventeen, Grande, at the time, admitted that losing contact with her father was the toughest thing she'd ever had to deal with.

"Falling out of touch with my dad," she said. "It’s private, but it happened last year. It took me so long to be okay with it."

"The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that that I am made up of half my dad, and a lot of my traits come from him," she admitted. "So much of me comes from my father, and for so long, I didn’t like that about myself. I had to accept that it’s okay not to get along with somebody and still love them."

While she didn't go into detail about what tore them apart, it appears that she has come to terms with their distant relationship. Grande has kept mum about her father since then, but she did wish Butera a Happy Father's Day on Instagram last year and even wrote, "I love you."

One thing that is for certain: the pop star's past relationships, both romantic and in her family life, have made her be grateful.

For a closer look into Ariana's "Thank U, Next" lyrics, watch below.

