Ariana Grande Says Her Exes Heard 'Thank U, Next' Before It Came Out

Ariana Grande dropped a surprise single on Saturday where she addressed her past failed relationships and even named dropped some of her exes, including Pete Davidson, Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez and the late Mac Miller.

As it turns out, the 25-year-old pop diva made sure to let her exes listen to the track before releasing it.

Grande took to Twitter on Saturday to respond to a Twitter user who wrote, "Sean and ricky hearing they names in thank u next," along with a "confused" gif.

"They heard it before it came out," Grande shot back, along with a heart emoji and a smiley face.

Despite the fact that the song's title sounds like it's throwing some shade, the lyrics of the track tell a different story -- one of appreciation what she learned from her previous relationships.

"Thought I'd end up with Sean/ But it wasn't a match/ Wrote some songs about Ricky/Now I listen and laugh," she sings in the song. "Even almost got married/ And for Pete, I'm so thankful/ Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm." Malcolm, of course, is Mac Miller's birth name.

Grande continues with sorrowful yet reflective lyrics like, "One taught me love/ One taught me patience, and one taught me pain," as well as outright stating, "I'm so f**kin' grateful for my ex."

On Sunday, Grande took to Instagram to share a special message of gratitude for her fans, (and possibly her exes as well), sharing a somber, lo-fi retro-style snapshot of herself, possibly on the set of the upcoming music video for her single "Breathin'."

"Thank u for hearing me and for making me feel so not alone," she wrote in the caption. "I truly am grateful. no matter how painful! i’m thankful and i love u."

Davidson shared similarly classy and supportive comments about Grande over the weekend, during a "Weekend Update" segment on Saturday Night Live.

After joking about the upcoming midterm elections, Davidson addressed the elephant in the room.

"I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is, it's nobody's business, but sometimes things just don't work and that's OK," Davidson said, earnestly. "She's a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world."

For more on the couple's high-profile relationship and eventual split, watch the video below.

