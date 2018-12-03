Pete Davidson wants people to stop with the negative comments on social media.

Ever since the Saturday Night Live star returned to Instagram last week following his split from Ariana Grande, fans of the singer have been blowing up Davidson's comments section with messages of hate, with some blaming him for calling off the engagement.

In a new, emotional post, Davidson addresses why cyberbullying is so hurtful, while bringing up his past struggles with borderline personality disorder in hopes that it will raise awareness.

"I've kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything," the 25-year-old comedian writes. "I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today's climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind-boggling."

"I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for nine months," he continues. "I've spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth. I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is -- I see you and I love you."

The post was well-received, with many fans offering messages of support, like "Please stay strong, we do care <3," "Don't even give those haters one breath. You are amazing!" and "I'm so sorry, Pete. We are here for you."

The post comes three days after Grande released the official music video for her post-breakup anthem, "Thank U, Next," in which she name-drops Davidson and a few of her other famous exes. At the beginning of the video, Grande seemingly confirmed for the first time that she was the one who called off their engagement in October. "Sorry I dipped," she wrote on Davidson's "Burn Book" page while channeling Regina George in Mean Girls. "I love you always."

Prior to the video's release, Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, hinted that there was no bad blood between his client and Davidson. When Braun caught wind of the harsh comments on Davidson's Instagram page, he urged fans to "stop the bulls**t."

"It is nothing like that and Pete is a good dude," Braun explained. "No one has hate for this guy and he is a stand up guy. Show respect because trust me, everyone on this side knows he deserves it and wishes him well."

Hear more on Grande and Davidson in the video below.

