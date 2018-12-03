News

Ariana Grande Declares ‘True Love Doesn’t Exist,’ Then Blames Comment on Hunger

By Rachel McRady‍
Is Ariana Grande saying "Thank U, Next" to true love?

The 25-year-old singer released her epic new rom com-inspired music video for her new single on Friday and has been on social media all weekend celebrating her record-breaking success with her fans. 

On Saturday, however, things took a turn for the serious. “Actually… I don’t want no ‘next’. True love doesn’t exist. Hope you’re having a great day!” Grande tweeted. 

The pop star later deleted the message, and gave fans a follow-up. “True love might exist, I was just hungry,” she wrote. “But still, f**k that.” 

It’s been a year of ups and down romantically for Grande, who had a whirlwind engagement to comedian Pete Davidson, which was called off this fall. Just before she split from Davidson, her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, died of a drug overdose. 

“Thank U, Next” is an ode to Grande’s famous exes, which she told one fan was written after a “pretty rough day.”

