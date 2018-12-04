Ariana Grande wants her fans to take it easy on her exes.

The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories early Tuesday morning to urge her fans to lay off her ex-fiance, Pete Davidson. The Saturday Night Live star recently posted a highly personal message about the negativity he’s received in the wake of Grande’s new single, “Thank U, Next,” and the singer posted Davidson's message along with some thoughts of her own.

"I know u already know this but I feel I need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others,” she wrote. "I really don’t endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity.”

She went on to express just how much her ex’s health means to her saying, "I care deeply about Pete and his health. I’m asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the internet.”

She noted that she understood her fans’ “reactive” nature, but added, “You truly don’t know what anybody is experiencing ever. Regardless of what they choose to display on social media or how they may appear in public. I can promise u that. So please let whatever point you’re trying to make go.”

She went on to reiterate her affection for Davidson, which she also expresses in “Thank U, Next.”

"I will always have irrevocable love for him and if you’ve gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point,” she concluded.

Davidson, who has been very open about his struggles with mental health, noted in his message, “I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth.”

He went on to note, “No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this.”

Davidson’s message comes three days after Grande released her record-breaking music video for “Thank U, Next,” which name drops Davidson. In one scene, she posts a photo of them together, writing, “Sry I dipped, Pete. I love u always.”

The former couple called it quits in October after getting engaged in June. At the time they’d been dating for less than a month.

