The couple that pumps iron together stays together!

On Monday, Alex Rodriguez gave fans a look at his intense workout with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, showcasing the duo ferociously running though one upper-body workout after another. Per usual, Lopez showcased her taut tummy in a black half-shirt and leggings.

“Crazy schedules means crazy hours, but we never miss a workout,” he captioned a compilation of them both lifting weights. “It’s the best way to de-stress.” He also broke down every part of their workout for his followers!

Although this fitness session happened late at night, the pair both appeared as motivated as ever to get a good workout in. It’s easy to see why these two are the fittest couple in Hollywood!

Backstage after the last show of her Vegas residency, Lopez spoke with ET about how important Rodriguez has become in her life.

“Listen, to have a partner who's that supportive, who comes to that many shows -- we all know what it's like to be in show business. It's a grind,” she said. “It's being away a lot, and he really makes the effort, so do I, to be there for each other, and it means a lot to me.”

The 49-year-old entertainer also discussed how the show went from being another job to something she will remember fondly.

“I thought it was just like another gig that I was going to do and it would be fine,” she explained. “But, it actually turned out to be something so incredibly special and different and it's funny. It just taught me, like, when you approach things, you go, ‘I’m going to make this the best show Vegas has ever seen.’ And when you're doing that in rehearsal from the beginning, you can actually make that happen.”

