Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman couldn't help but let it out at the 2018 CMA Awards on Wednesday.

The "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer took home the coveted Entertainer of the Year honor at the awards show in Nashville, Tennessee, prompting him and Kidman to burst into tears of joy.

Urban sweetly thanked his wife of 12 years in his acceptance speech. "Baby girl, I love you so much. I'm beyond shocked. Everyone at home, Faith and Munchkin, I love you. Thank you for supporting Daddy and loving me through all of what I do, same with you, baby girl, for making it worthwhile," a teary-eyed Urban gushed, as Kidman welled up in the audience.

"I have so many people to thank, I wish I had more time to do it right now," the singer continued. "The fans who are phenomenal, country radio, everybody who voted for this, thank you so much... above all, just God, I thank you for the blessings of this. I wish my dad was alive to see this, but he's watching over me tonight. And I just feel very, very blessed and very grateful that I get to do what I do. Thank you, all of you, for coming out and god bless country music. God bless you all."

Kidman had been by her husband's side the entire night, and cheered him on during his performance of his hit single, "Never Comin' Down."

ET was with Urban as he rehearsed for the performance earlier this week. He told us that the Entertainer of the Year award was one that had special significance for him.

"Entertainer is obviously an incredible category and playing live, I've been doing that more than anything in my life. I mean, I was playing live before I wrote songs. I wasn't making records [yet], that was all ahead of me. So playing live is the foundation of so much who I am and what I do," Urban explained. "[I've been] trying to put on better and better tours and concerts every year, [so to] end up with the Entertainer nod is incredible."

