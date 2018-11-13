2018 CMA Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2018 Country Music Association Awards are here!

The 52nd annual awards show kicked off from the the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, with Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley hosting for the 11th straight year.

Underwood is nominated for two awards during the ceremony, but it's Chris Stapleton who led the nominations, with five nods. The "Tennessee Whiskey" singer is nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and the coveted Entertainer of the Year. Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert and Dan + Shay, meanwhile, earned three nominations each.

Find out which of your favorites won big below. (Winners will be updated live as they are announced).

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

"Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton

"Drinkin' Problem," Midland

"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert

"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

"Tequila," Dan + Shay

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Sugarland

New Artist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs **WINNER**

Chris Janson

Midland

Brett Young

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Album of the Year

From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

Graffiti U, Keith Urban

Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

The Mountain, Dierks Bentley

Song of the Year

“Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt

“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton **WINNER**

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Musical Event of the Year

“Burning Man," Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

“Dear Hate," Maren Morris feat. Vince Gill

“Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright," David Lee Murphy & Kenny Chesney

“Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Music Video of the Year

“Babe,” Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift

“Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson

“Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas, Dobro

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Dann Huff, Guitar

Mac McAnally, Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

