2018 CMA Awards: The Complete Winners List
The 2018 Country Music Association Awards are here!
The 52nd annual awards show kicked off from the the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, with Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley hosting for the 11th straight year.
Underwood is nominated for two awards during the ceremony, but it's Chris Stapleton who led the nominations, with five nods. The "Tennessee Whiskey" singer is nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and the coveted Entertainer of the Year. Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert and Dan + Shay, meanwhile, earned three nominations each.
Find out which of your favorites won big below. (Winners will be updated live as they are announced).
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Single of the Year
"Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton
"Drinkin' Problem," Midland
"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
"Tequila," Dan + Shay
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Sugarland
New Artist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs **WINNER**
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Album of the Year
From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Graffiti U, Keith Urban
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
The Mountain, Dierks Bentley
Song of the Year
“Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton **WINNER**
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Musical Event of the Year
“Burning Man," Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“Dear Hate," Maren Morris feat. Vince Gill
“Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright," David Lee Murphy & Kenny Chesney
“Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Music Video of the Year
“Babe,” Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift
“Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson
“Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Musician of the Year
Jerry Douglas, Dobro
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Dann Huff, Guitar
Mac McAnally, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
