Keith Urban took to the stage at this year's star-studded CMA Awards on Wednesday, and the country crooner towered over the audience for a flashy performance of his hit single, "Never Comin' Down," and his wife, Nicole Kidman, was loving it.

The New Zealand-born country star strummed his guitar while standing atop some massive scaffolding that served as enormous screens projecting pyrotechnic images and wowed the crowed with his explosive stage presence.

However, for Kidman, the real showstopper was her husband's voice and soulful lyrics.

As Urban played, cameras cut to the Big Little Lies star in the audience, who couldn't help but sing along to her husband's performance, and even showed off some small but heartwarming dance moves while standing at her seat.

Kidman also led the standing ovation that swept through the audience following Urban's larger-than-life musical number.

ET spoke with Urban on Tuesday, while he rehearsed for his big number, and the singer dished on getting the chance to play the tune at the CMAs.

"It's a blast playing it. We've been opening the tour with this song every night and I'm so thrilled we get to do it here at CMAs, particularly with this production," the 51-year-old singer shared.

Urban admitted that, while getting ready and rehearsing has been a great experience, he couldn't wait to feel the pulsing energy of a roaring crowd.

"The rehearsal is so fun but to have an audience in front of us [is the] missing piece," Urban said. Another missing piece was, undoubtedly, the radiant support of his adoring wife.

Check out the video below to hear more from Urban about his CMAs performance, and why he's excited to kick off the Australian leg of his world tour in January.

