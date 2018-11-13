Even Nicole Kidman gets teased by her friends!

The 51-year-old actress covers Allure's "Out of Office" issue, where she dishes on her life with husband Keith Urban, gabs about her co-star and neighbor Reese Witherspoon and reveals why she's decidedly not Beyoncé.

“We’re Australian, both of us, so water is very therapeutic,” Kidman says of her 51-year-old husband. “We have a beach house, and we will get up in the morning before we have breakfast, and we’ll go in the ocean. Reese is our next-door neighbor. Reese will be going, ‘What are you doing in the water, you lovebirds?’ She’ll tease us because she rarely goes in the ocean. ‘You crazy Australian kids.’”

The so-called "crazy Australian kids" built a family and life in the spotlight after tying the knot in 2006, but acting -- and even parenting -- wasn't always a given for Kidman. In fact, she considered becoming a nun.

“I’m spiritual in the sense that I absolutely believe in God,” she reveals. “I loved the idea of being a nun. Obviously, I did not choose to go that path, but I was very drawn to it.”

Despite opting for a very public life rather than a religious one, Kidman has trouble coming to terms with just how big her star shines, telling the magazine that she feels "far more niche" than her mainstream projects -- Aquaman, Boy Erased, Destroyer -- seem to suggest.

“I don’t see myself as a celebrity. I’m not a celebrity. I’m not a movie star. I feel like I’m an actor," she says. "Beyoncé is a celebrity. And that’s a much bigger thing.”

Allure

Celebrity or not, it's clear that the most important part of Kidman's life is her kids. The Big Little Liesactress shares Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, 7, with Urban, and has two older children with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. When ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the actress earlier this month, she revealed how her kids impact her choices.

"I think everything is motivated by wanting to take care of your children and carve a path for them and leave them with a sense of morality, dignity and accountability," she said. "I grew up with a very opinionated strong mother who was very educated and who wanted her girls to have opportunities. I suppose that the great thing is being able to create other opportunities for other women and for the next generation."

Watch the video below for more of ET's interview with Kidman:

RELATED CONTENT:

Nicole Kidman Reveals Why She’s Been So Private About Her and Tom Cruise’s Kids

'Big Little Lies' Author Says Nicole Kidman Is Perfect to Play 'Charismatic, Narcissistic' Leader in New Book

Nicole Kidman On Why Her Kids Motivate Everything She Does (Exclusive)

Related Gallery