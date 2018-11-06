Australian author Liane Moriarty says Nicole Kidman is definitely a great fit for a juicy role in her new book, Nine Perfect Strangers.

Kidman and Australian producer Bruna Papandrea have already landed the rights to the book, which tackles the booming wellness industry and centers around a group who meet at a remote health resort. Moriarty made an appearance on CBS This Morning on Tuesday to talk about her latest novel, and said she had Kidman in mind for a major character.

"Definitely Masha, the 6-foot tall charismatic, narcissistic Russian resort leader," she said.

She also talked about her decision to make a wellness retreat the center of her new book.

"It's transformation really, it's that desire to be somebody else," she says of why so many people take part in wellness retreats. "When I was doing research for this book, I just did a five-day retreat and I remember on the drive there, honestly thinking to myself, 'Maybe I'll be transformed by the end of these five days.' But of course, I stopped at the first cafe on the way back home."

"Women obviously have such an emotional connection to their bodies and such a sense of shame," she also says about the desire to lose weight.

Later, Moriarty talked about Big Little Lies season two, specifically, how she actually wrote Meryl Streep's character for the Oscar-winning actress. Streep is playing Mary Louise Wright, the mother of the late Perry Wright -- Kidman's character Celeste's abusive husband who died in season one of the hit HBO show.

"I got Meryl, yes," Moriarty said of the amazing casting get. "So, my sister said to me, 'Only write [season two] if you think it would be fun to write it, and why not write a role for your favorite actress, Meryl Streep?' So, I thought, why not write a role for Meryl Streep?"

Moriarty named Streep's character after the actress' real name -- Mary Louise.

"I was looking up to see what her middle name was because I thought it might be fun to call the character by her middle name," she explains. "And I found out that her real name is Mary Louise, so I called the character Mary Louise."

Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon recently talked to ET about working with Streep on season two. Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Zoe Kravitz Pays Nicole Kidman's Kids the Best Compliment After They Join 'Big Little Lies' (Exclusive)

Alexander Skarsgard Hints That He's Returning for ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2

Reese Witherspoon Brags About Hitting Meryl Streep With Ice Cream in 'Big Little Lies' Scene: 'I Nailed It'