Chrissy Teigen is not here for trolls.

The 33-year-old model took to Twitter on Tuesday after internet commenters went after her for showing off her son's new head-shaping helmet.

Miles -- the 6-month-old son Teigen shares with her husband, John Legend -- looked adorable in his white helmet in pics that Teigen posted to Twitter on Monday.

"Good morning trolls! Just a friendly reminder that you do not indeed know absolutely everything," Teigen wrote in her first tweet bashing naysayers. "Miles has been seeing a physiotherapist - we didn’t just go straight to helmet. We tried muscle work and will continue. Also your flat headed kid turned out fine yes yes yes I agree."

Good morning trolls! Just a friendly reminder that you do not indeed know absolutely everything. Miles has been seeing a physiotherapist - we didn’t just go straight to helmet. We tried muscle work and will continue. Also your flat headed kid turned out fine yes yes yes I agree — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 4, 2018

In a second tweet, Teigen -- who's also mom to 2-year-old Luna -- assured her followers that she wasn't "promoting anything" with the new pics of Miles. "Just didn’t want you guys to see pictures and wonder. Not promoting anything," she wrote. "Just sharing our story! Thank you back to your bridge now."

Just didn’t want you guys to see pictures and wonder. Not promoting anything. Just sharing our story! Thank you back to your bridge now. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 4, 2018

Initially, much of the response to Miles' new accessory was positive and featured proud parents showing off their adorable helmet-clad kids. On Monday, Teigen called the resulting thread "SO cute" and declared that her followers were "very sweet."

it is SO cute. you guys are very sweet. https://t.co/IiPJ5WiT7U — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 3, 2018

Also on Monday, Teigen shared a sweet video of her dancing and singing along to "A Whole New World" with her daughter. In the clip, Teigen twirls Luna around in the air by her arms.

As it turns out, the model had to address the cute video on Twitter as well after commenters chastised her for holding Luna that way. "But you were right about the dancing," she wrote. "I could have ripped Luna’s arms off and I will be more careful. I was in the moment and I apologize profusely."

But you were right about the dancing. I could have ripped luna’s arms off and I will be more careful. I was in the moment and I apologize profusely. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 4, 2018

ET caught up with Teigen last month, where she dished about what makes her son the happiest. Watch the video below to see what she had to say:

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen Shows Son Miles Adorably Sporting a Head-Shaping Helmet

Cutest Moments From John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Christmas Special

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Share Holiday Favorites in Rapid-Fire Christmas Game! (Exclusive)

Related Gallery