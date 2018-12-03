Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s baby boy is getting his head into the best possible shape -- and looking super cute in the process!

Teigen took to social media on Monday to share snaps of the 6-month-old tot sporting a corrective helmet, to help combat his plagiocephaly, a condition also known as flat head syndrome.

Cuddled up to his momma, the cutie was also wearing a cozy red and black plaid shirt and snuggly footwear.

“Baby miles getting fitted for a little helmet today for his adorable slightly misshapen head,” Teigen, 33, tweeted. “So, if you see pictures, don't feel bad for him because he's just fixing his flat and honestly he's probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow.”

Teigen’s followers were quick to respond with their own little loved ones wearing similar helmets.

“omg him and my nephew can be helmet buddies ,” Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying replied with a photo of his newphew.

“Bling it out!!” suggested another follower, sharing a photo of a friend’s child. “My friend did this for his kid…”

omg him and my nephew can be helmet buddies 😍 pic.twitter.com/PgrFzrJvn6 — Scott Hoying (@scotthoying) December 4, 2018

Bling it out!! My friend did this fir her kid.... pic.twitter.com/stYPpWcM5w — wndyctygrl (@wndyctygrl) December 4, 2018

Others also shared snaps showing their creativity, with one tot wearing a Superman-themed helmet.

My little guy. Super Baby! pic.twitter.com/KcVZM18fZH — Sandi Stambaugh (@SS17675361) December 4, 2018

See more on Teigen and baby Miles below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Cutest Moments From John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Christmas Special

EXCLUSIVE: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Share Holiday Favorites in Rapid-Fire Christmas Game!

NEWS: Cookbook Author Chrissy Teigen Burns Her Thanksgiving Pie, Continues to Be Relatable: Pics!

Related Gallery