She may have penned two bestselling cookbooks, but that doesn’t mean that Chrissy Teigen is always flawless in the kitchen!

The 32-year-old mother of two took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her tasty Thanksgiving meal prep with her 21 million followers.

She started by cooking turkey and gravy in a big pot, which her mom, Vilailuck Teigen, grabbed some naughty samples of.

The Cravings: Hungry For More author then prepared a sweet potato pie, complete with a nut-covered topping. But that’s when things went a little south.

“In case you are wondering why I didn’t put my finished pie on my Instastory,” Teigen captioned an Instagram photo of her thoroughly burned pie.

But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have plenty of sweet treats for the family. Teigen also shared a video of herself putting whipped cream on top of her marshmallow-covered hot chocolate. In the background, her precious 2-year-old daughter Luna says, “I want to do it!”

Earlier this month, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, opened up to ET about recently attending Luna’s parent-teach conference.

“You just go in and we have the same gripes as anybody else, like, ‘How do we deal with this new baby and her?’ And it’s kind of like a little therapy session because at two-and-a-half, there’s not a lot to tell us,” Teigen told ET.

