While she famously loves to cook, it turns out Chrissy Teigen routinely treats herself to a surprising meal on Christmas Eve: McDonald's.

In the ongoing blog series The Receipt, written and published by the delivery service Postmates, it was revealed that the Lip Sync Battle host and her award-winning husband, singer John Legend, have made the Golden Arches something of a holiday custom.

After ordering McDonald's for the last two years in a row, Legend told the blog that he suspects Teigen is going to want it again when the big day rolls around again.

"It’s a Chrissy tradition for sure," Legend explained.

As for Christmas Day, the singer said that they've recently decided to change things up from their usual go-to, a full ham from Honey Baked Ham, to a dish with a more classicly English flare.

"Chrissy doesn't get any joy from making her own ham so she figures why not just order Honey Baked Ham? But, our new obsession is Beef Wellington," Legend explained. "We’ve decided that Beef Wellington is our go-to Christmas main dish from now on."

Looking at the things they like to order most, it's easy to see why everyone wants to be best friends with the super cool couple. Among Legend's "12 Favorite Holiday Postmates Orders," the singer listed Pinkberry, Shake Shack, Sausage McMuffin with Egg Meal from McDonald's, a loaf of Wonder white bread and a pack of Velveeta American cheese singles from Ralphs, with his own upcoming album, A Legendary Christmas, topping his list.

One other fun tidbit presented by The Receipts holiday special was a quick breakdown of Legend's order history, by the numbers. The EGOT winner has placed (at the time the story was written) 657 orders, containing a total of over 3,000 items, across 27 different cities.

Sometimes there's comfort to be found knowing that you're in good company when you find yourself ordering a Big Mac and fries in the middle of the night on Christmas Eve.

