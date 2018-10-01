John Legend is clearly in the holiday spirit!

The 39-year-old singer just revealed that he plans to release his first-ever Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas.



The collection will include a number of classics including “Silver Bells,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on An Open Fire),” not to mention six brand-new songs. The likes of Stevie Wonder and Esperanza Spalding also lent their talents to the production.



Legend broke the news with an Instagram showcasing him hard at work in the studio. The clip also includes his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their daughter, Luna, all happily doing a photo shoot for the upcoming album. The youngster is especially precious in a Christmas onesie.



“What’s up, everybody, it’s John Legend here. It’s sunny Los Angeles in September but I can’t stop thinking about Christmas,” he said while wearing a Santa hat. “I just made a new Christmas album. I’ve wanted to do this for a long time.”

The album will be dropping on Nov. 15, the very same day Legend will be kicking off a 25-date tour. Needless to say, this upcoming holiday season has a whole new soundtrack!

Head here to get more details and check out tour dates. Tickets go on sale Friday.



