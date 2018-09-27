Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend apparently first met under some hilariously unusual circumstances.

“We met on set and he was ironing in his underwear and my first words were, ‘You do your own ironing?’ And then, 'Yeah,'” Teigen told Gwyneth Paltrow and goop COO Elise Loehnen on their podcast while discussing her new book, Cravings: Hungry for More.

The 32-year-old supermodel also shared that, for her, married life is all about the little things.

“I think everyone always loves to ask like, ‘Oh my god, do you just die? Is everything just so sexy? Does he sing to you all the time?’ And I'm like, 'No, and I don't want it to be that way,'” she said. “I love watching TV with him. I love watching Housewives. I love making a meal with him. I love seeing him interact with our kids. I love every part of seeing him happy.”

Speaking of food, Teigen also discussed how her take on eating has evolved over the years.

“I think it's good to be proud of what you eat,” she said. “I think sometimes we like to pretend that we can do whatever we want and indulge in everything we want, but I think it's really good to feel good and it's a new milestone for me to understand that it is good to feel good. It’s not just all about that moment to satisfy yourself.”

During the chat, Teigen also pushed back against fans’ perception that she doesn’t pay attention to her critics.

“It's so funny to me when people are like, ‘Oh, I love that you don't give a f**k what people think,’” she relayed. “I’m like, ‘I really do though. I really do.’”

