Chrissy Teigen is flattered by Cardi B’s recent admission that she’s looking to have a threesome with her and Rihanna.

The 32-year-old model and cookbook author appeared on Monday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and was asked by a caller about what she thought of Cardi's new song, “She Bad,” in which she raps about a menage trois.

“I need Chrissy Teigen, Know a bad b**ch when I see one. Tell Rih-Rih I need a threesome," the 25-year-old rapper declares.

When asked what her ideal threesome scenario would be, Teigen exclaimed, “Literally, that threesome!”

"I’m like, ‘Oh my god I’m so boring and I would literally just be the one in the corner watching,’” she further quipped. "But any group I’m lumped into Rihanna with, I’m very, very happy."

While she’s not opposed to an all-girl celebrity threesome, the mother of two has a good thing going on with husband John Legend, who she admitted to hooking up with the first time they met.

"I closed the deal the first [night]. We were on a video set all day together and then I went to one of his shows,” she recalled.

Another caller asked how “freaky” she got with Legend after his EGOT win earlier this month. "What’s the lowest amount of freaky?” she joked. "We didn’t do anything. No, nothing. I had lost my voice. I had to go tape an episode of Lip Sync Battle, and then we had In-N-Out. I don’t want to be like, ‘We’re so relatable,’ but yeah, we didn’t do anything.”

