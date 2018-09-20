Miles and Luna know who to go to when they want to get away with something.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with John Legend on Thursday night at the Caruso's Palisades Village Opening Celebration, and confirmed his wife Chrissy Teigen's claim that he's a pushover in the parenting department.

Teigen stopped by the Build Series while discussing her new book, Cravings: Hungry For More and called out her husband's chill attitude.

“He will say no and then if [Luna] asks one more time, it’s a yes,” Teigen said. “He’s a bit of a pushover with Luna. I think it’s because they look so much alike and he’s like, ‘Okay, you beautiful being. Anything you want.'”

“He needs to learn to say no because I’m the tough guy,” she continued. “It’s always a thing in any household, there’s always one.”

And Legend admitted that his wife is absolutely right.

"I am easier to convince than mom is," he confessed. "I'm just so laid back, it's just hard for me to say no."

The couple are proud parents to two-year-old Luna and 4-month-old Miles, and celebrated their five-year anniversary earlier this month, just after Legend earned an Emmy to cement his award status with the highly coveted EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony).

"It's been a busy few weeks. We got back from vacation a few weeks ago and it's just been non-stop ever since," the 39-year-old said. "Got a lot going on, a lot of great things, product launches, EGOTs, all kinds of crazy things happening."

