Chrissy Teigen and John Legend might be famous, but they're just like any other parents.

ET caught up with the power couple at the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Wednesday night, where Teigen and Legend opened up about their first parent-teacher conference.

Earlier this week, the famous cookbook author posted a photo of her husband sitting in a tiny chair, awaiting their turn at their 2-year-old daughter Luna's meeting at school. So what's a parent-teacher conference like with the two superstars?

"It's the same as anybody else," Legend explained. "We just sit there and talk about kids' stuff… But pre-school teachers have a lot of experience with that age-range so they can give you good advice."

Teigen chimed in, adding, "It's like anybody else… and we know her teachers well and we love them."

"You just go in and we have the same gripes as anybody else, like, 'How do we deal with a new baby and her?' And it's kind of like a little therapy session because at two-and-a-half, there's not a lot to tell us," she said.

That night, Legend was honored with the 2018 Entertainment Innovator award. As far as being called an "innovator," the "A Good Night" crooner says it's his "job" to create.

"It's my job to have to create new content, we create music and facilitate other good creators when it comes to TV and film," he expressed.

Teigen, on her end, added, "I'm very proud, of course. His [WSJ] cover is gorgeous. I love it so much."

The pair has always been each other's best supporters. Just last month, ET has sat down with Teigen, where she confessed that her relationship with her husband only got stronger after they welcomed their two kids.

