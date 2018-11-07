Chrissy Teigen is the clap back queen.

The 32-year-old model and cookbook author seemingly has a comment for everything -- especially when it comes to defending herself and her family from Internet trolls.

Teigen's husband, John Legend, took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet pic of his wife, their two kids, and Teigen's mom relaxing in a "wild scene backstage at @nbcthevoice."

While many fans delighted in the cute photo, one follower took notice of -- and issue with -- Teigen bottle-feeding 5-month-old Miles. "You no longer breastfeed?" they wrote, to which Teigen hilariously responded, "John never breastfed Miles."

The hilarious exchange was picked up by Comments by Celebs, where the discussion continued with a fan writing, "She's so witty, I would just say 'b**ch mind your business.' This is why I'm not famous. Lol."

"I say that, I just don't type it," Teigen noted.

While speaking with Vogue last month, Teigen surprisingly revealed that she sometimes struggles with fans leaving negative comments about her on Instagram.

“I’ll read a thousand of the sweetest comments -- ‘You have the cutest family, I love your book’ -- and then one person is like, ‘You look like the Bride of Chucky' and I’ll be like, ‘Oh, my God, @paulh7114620 thinks I look like Chucky,'" she said. “Much stronger people are like, ‘I don’t care what you think.' I genuinely do care. I think it’s funny when people are like, ‘I love how you just don’t give a f**k.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. I give so many f**ks.’ I want to be liked.”

During a recent interview with ET, Teigen shared the one thing fans would be surprised to know about Legend. Watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen on Taking Anti-Anxiety Medication in the Past: 'I Was Confused'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Dress as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in Regal Halloween Costumes: Pics!

Chrissy Teigen Shares One Thing You’d Be Surprised to Know About John Legend (Exclusive)

Related Gallery