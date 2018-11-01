Chrissy Teigen is getting candid about a difficult period in her life.

The 32-year-old model is one of Glamourmagazine's women of the year, and says that before she became the queen of Twitter, she didn't really have any lofty goals.

“When I look at the most successful people around me, I feel like they all had plans,” she says. “But I never had a plan. Never. I used to be on anti-anxiety medication because I was confused. I didn’t know where I was going in life. All I knew when I was younger, or when I was 18, was that I wanted kids and a husband."

Even when she began modeling, Teigen says her aspirations weren't exactly huge.

"Maxim Hometown Hottie. That was the dream," she recalls.

Teigen remembers previously feeling inferior next to now-husband John Legend and his A-list friends. In 2009, she attended the Time 100 gala with him and says she cried.

"It was a table of, like, Oprah, Michelle Obama, and this woman who ran an incredible charity about sex trafficking in Southeast Asia,” she recalls. “At this point, I wasn’t anything. I remember going back to his dressing room and sobbing.”

These days, the mother of two embraces her incredible popularity on social media due to her witty musings and epic clapbacks.

“People are like, ‘Why do you have time for all of these strangers?’” she shares. “But that is my outside connection to the world. I genuinely love doing it. I always have. I enjoy talking to people and feeling like I know them and having this conversation.”

“I still don’t know my exact job title,” she later notes. “I have no idea what is going to happen six months from now. I don’t know anything. But maybe that’s the way it works for a lot of people. And I’m OK with that.”

ET recently spoke to Teigen, when she opened up about her relationship with 39-year-old Legend, specifically, why they complement each other so well.

"People see John as this perfect entity and all I want to do is be like, 'Yeah, but he does this! But he really is that fantastic, and amazing, and amazing for me because I'm a fireball," Teigen confessed. "Like, I'm crazy and he knows how to deal with me when we fight. And he knows just the right thing to say to diffuse it. And I think that is the problem, it's that it's so frustrating because sometimes you just want to fight and sometimes you just want to yell at somebody and he's never that person."

