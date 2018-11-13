Somebody get Chrissy Teigen a tissue!

The 32-year-old model is known for poking fun at her husband, John Legend, from time to time, but on Monday night at the 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards: Women Rise in New York City, the mother of two got extremely choked up after the 39-year-old R&B artist presented her with the Woman of the Year award.

“I joke about it a lot, but I truly have the most incredible husband on the planet,” Teigen said, looking visibly emotional. "You are our everything.”

She went on to reflect on her five years of marriage to the “All of Me” singer, saying, "You completely made me a woman. We’ve grown together. Our family’s grown together. Our careers have grown together.”

True to form, however, Teigen wiped her tears away, adding, "This is so sappy. I’m sorry. I hate it. I didn’t cry during our wedding. I hate you, John, I really do."

Prior to accepting the award, Teigen spoke to ET on the red carpet, saying, "Really it is an honor, and I see John accept these things all the time. You know, he has a whole shelf full of them, so now I have one too, so I’m very excited."

She also dished on what makes her feel glamorous, saying, "I could easily say a T-shirt and jeans, but no, that's not true. Probably like on the Oscars carpet... I don't know, really. I'm not a glamorous type of person."

The couple are parents to 2-year-old daughter Luna and 5-month-old son Miles, and Teigen recently shared several precious pics of her baby boy surrounded by stuffed bears.

"Miles is my little bear,” she gushed. "We just set him up in it, and he’s just the happiest in any situation ever and then it turns out he’s actually somehow even more happy surrounded by 10 bears.”

The couple looked sharp at the Glamour event, with Teigen in a draped white one-shoulder gown and silver pumps. As for Legend, he rocked a navy pinstripe suit.

