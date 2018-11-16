Chrissy Teigen is a dedicated mom!

The 32-year-old model took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share the latest way she’s going above and beyond for Luna, her 2-year-old daughter with husband John Legend.

In a series of pics and videos, Teigen and members of her team are seen carrying around a miniature toilet that’s being used to potty train little Luna.

“Potty training on tour,” Teigen captioned a pic of her holding both Luna and the small white toilet. Wearing a black dress and boots, Teigen doesn’t seemed bothered by her latest mom duty at all. Luna, meanwhile, is adorable in a dress, jacket and Mary Jane’s.

Instagram

Teigen also posted two videos, one of the toilet travelling with the team in a car and one of it being removed when they reached their destination.

Instagram

The tour Teigen referred to is 39-year-old Legend’s A Legendary Christmas tour, which kicked off in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday night. While Teigen was busy with toilet training, Legend was killing it on stage, which he later called on Instagram, “a great start to the tour!!”

The 24-stop tour will continue in Miami Beach, Florida, on Saturday and run through the last show on Dec. 30 in San Diego, California.

Prior to hitting the road, Teigen and Legend had an important stop -- Luna’s first parent-teacher conference! ET caught up with the proud parents earlier this month where they dished on how the meeting went.

“It's the same as anybody else," Legend explained. "We just sit there and talk about kids' stuff… But pre-school teachers have a lot of experience with that age-range so they can give you good advice."

"We know her teachers well and we love them," Teigen added. "You just go in and we have the same gripes as anybody else, like, 'How do we deal with a new baby and her?' And it's kind of like a little therapy session because at two-and-a-half, there's not a lot to tell us.”

Watch the video below for more with the couple:

RELATED CONTENT:

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Holiday Special Adds Darren Criss, Jane Lynch, Meghan Trainor (Exclusive)

Chrissy Teigen Breaks Down Crying on Stage While Talking About John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Talk Luna's First Parent-Teacher Conference (Exclusive)

Related Gallery