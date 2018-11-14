John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's holiday TV special just got more star-studded!

Jane Lynch, Darren Criss, Meghan Trainor and Raphael Saadiq have joined the upcoming NBC special, A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy, and they'll be showing off their pipes, ET has exclusively learned.

Additionally, Queer Eye's Fab Five Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness will make a special cameo. Sadly, they will not be singing. Instead, the Fab Five's appearance comes when they attempt to video call Teigen, but instead daughter Luna adorably answers.

In the hour-long TV special, Legend and Teigen go "surprise caroling," going door-to-door surprising people in a suburb of Los Angeles with Lynch, Criss, Trainor and Saadiq to sing Christmas carols. Saadiq executive produced Legend's first Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas, and is also the musical director and performer on the special.

The special will include performances of songs from A Legendary Christmas, as well as appearances by the couple's close friends and family. Previously announced A-listers joining Legend and Teigen are Stevie Wonder, Zach Galifianakis and Kenan Thompson.

Legend embarks on his North American tour promoting his new holiday album in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday, and will wrap his 25-date tour on Dec. 30 in San Diego, California.

A Legendary Christmas airs Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with a repeat on Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

