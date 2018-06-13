Beyonce & JAY-Z Give Twins Sir and Rumi a Special Birthday Shout-Out On Tour -- Watch!

Beyonce and JAY-Z's twins turn one!

The "Crazy in Love" singer gave a sweet birthday shout-out to her babies, Sir and Rumi, during her and her hubby's On the Run II concert at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Wednesday. In a clip shared by a fan Instagram account, the mother of three is glamorously dressed in a black glittery ensemble and black thigh-high boots. Her wavy long blonde locks are flowing in a half updo.

As she finishes singing the "Young Forever/Halo" remix, she sweetly turns to the rapper, smiles and then says, "Happy birthday to Sir and Rumi. We love you."

The twins have not been publicly seen since Beyonce posted the epic picture of herself holding them in her arms when they turned a month old. Sir and Rumi, however, do make a special appearance during footage of Beyonce and JAY's vow renewal ceremony, which plays during their concert.

Tina Knowles Lawson also shared a never-before-seen pic of the little ones on her Instagram last week.

"My babies," she captioned the sweet snap.

My babies❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Jun 7, 2018 at 8:33am PDT

While on tour, the couple has been giving fans a peek inside their most intimate moments together.

See more in the video below.

