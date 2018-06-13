Music

Beyonce & JAY-Z Give Twins Sir and Rumi a Special Birthday Shout-Out On Tour -- Watch!

By Liz Calvario‍ ‍
Beyonce and JAY Z
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Beyonce and JAY-Z's twins turn one!

The "Crazy in Love" singer gave a sweet birthday shout-out to her babies, Sir and Rumi, during her and her hubby's On the Run II concert at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Wednesday. In a clip shared by a fan Instagram account, the mother of three is glamorously dressed in a black glittery ensemble and black thigh-high boots. Her wavy long blonde locks are flowing in a half updo.

As she finishes singing the "Young Forever/Halo" remix, she sweetly turns to the rapper, smiles and then says, "Happy birthday to Sir and Rumi. We love you."

"Happy Birthday to Sir & Rumi. We love you!" 🤧 #Beyonce #OTRll

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite2.0) on

The twins have not been publicly seen since Beyonce posted the epic picture of herself holding them in her arms when they turned a month old. Sir and Rumi, however, do make a special appearance during footage of Beyonce and JAY's vow renewal ceremony, which plays during their concert.

Tina Knowles Lawson also shared a never-before-seen pic of the little ones on her Instagram last week.

"My babies," she captioned the sweet snap.

My babies❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

While on tour, the couple has been giving fans a peek inside their most intimate moments together.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Beyonce and JAY-Z Share NSFW ​Intimate Moments From ​Their​ 'On the Run II' Tour Book: Pics

Did Beyonce and Jay Z Renew Their Vows? See the Romantic Video

Beyonce and JAY-Z Show Off Twins in Epic 'On the Run II' Concert Footage

Related Gallery

 