It's almost like their romance was destined!

While Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are head over heels in love today, they were total strangers two decades ago when they first crossed paths. However, the retired Yankees star still has a memento of that serendipitous encounter.

Rodriguez took to Instagram on Thursday to share a framed headshot of his now-girlfriend that she'd signed nearly 20 years ago, and there couldn't be any stronger proof that they belong together.

"#TBT to almost 20 years ago when a big time global pop superstar signed a pic for a young ball player #lifecanbeafunnythingsometimes #pictureperfect #keepsake #jlo," Rodriguez captioned the sweet snapshot.

Lopez couldn't help but repost her boyfriend's fortuitous find shortly after, writing, "Wow!! Had to repost!!! He found this cleaning out storage!!"

A lot has happened since Lopez put sharpie to paper to sign that headshot all those years ago, and after both welcomed children and faced ill-fated marriages, they finally found one another years later. It's truly like something out of a rom-com Lopez herself would probably star in.

Recently, ET caught up with Lopez after the final performance of her Las Vegas Residency show, All I Have, and she opened up about how it feels to have Rodriguez's support and love.

"Listen, to have a partner who's that supportive, who comes to that many shows -- we all know what it's like to be in show business. It's a grind," she explained. "It's being away a lot and he really makes the effort, so do I, to be there for each other and it means a lot to me."

