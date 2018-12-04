Travis Scott is not here for the rumors or the drama!

The 26-year-old rapper took to Instagram to shut down speculation that he is cheating on his girlfriend and baby mama, Kylie Jenner.

When an account posted a shot of a man who appears to be Scott, embracing another girl with his face tilted down, he quickly responded in the comments section.

“S**t cap a** f**kkkk today,” he wrote in screengrabs captured by the account, Comments By Celebs. “TMZ ain’t post this s**t. Trolls working hard today. I don’t be on balcony wit no thots. That s**t lame. Try again u trollssss. Me and my wifey sturdy. Back to celebrateing!!!”

He went on to add, “Only got love for my wife. No time to be wasting. Try again.”

The “wife” comment got fans speculating, especially after Jenner posted a shot with Scott to her own Instagram Stories, adding an engagement ring emoji.

In his own Instagram Stories, Scott posted another message denying any cheating, writing, “Trolls always wanna create some fake s**t to destroy real love. GOING OVER BOARD TO MAKE S**T LOOK LIKE IS NOT IS EVIL. I hate acknowledging s**t. But quit try to take joy from s**t that’s good. I pray god blocks out all evil. BACK TO CELEBRATING!!!!”

Jenner and the couple’s daughter, Stormi Webster, have joined Scott on his Astroworld Tour around the country.

