In a video posted to YouTube on Wednesday, the 21-year-old details how she gets ready for boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld Tour shows. After going through her makeup routine -- and sharing some snuggles with the couple's 9-month-old daughter, Stormi -- Jenner brings the camera into her closet and discusses how it's all organized.

"Me and Travis have our own room and then I always get a second room... for my wardrobe, my makeup and also Stormi," Jenner reveals. The additional room, Jenner says, allows Stormi to "play around and have more space when we're in hotel rooms since she always travels with us."

Following her second hotel room reveal, Jenner explains to the camera, "I pack my outfits before I leave on all my trips, so I just hang them up -- I always unpack and I'll hang up all my outfits -- so it's super easy and I don't really have to think about it."

Jenner's video comes after 26-year-old Scott's shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Prior to the first show, Jenner supported her man with a sexy shot of herself in an Astroworld crop top.

"The look ya give when ur hubby is performing at madison square garden tonight 👀," she captioned the pic.

Stormi got in on the love too! Scott shared two videos of the adorable tot dancing and singing along while watching the show backstage. "MSG ALL RAGERS INCLUDED," he captioned the post.

During Scott's Wednesday night show, Jenner joined her boyfriend on stage, sitting alongside the "Stargazing" rapper as he performed for the crowd from inside a cart on a roller-coaster track suspended above the audience.

Fans caught the moment on video and Jenner herself took to her Instagram Story to gush over the experience.

