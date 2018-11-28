Kylie Jenner rode the epic Astroworld roller coaster with Travis Scott during his show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sat alongside her boyfriend as he performed for the crowd from inside a cart on a roller coaster track suspended above the audience (because his Astroworld Tour has some absolutely amazing production design).

Jenner -- who shares a 9-month-old daughter, Stormi, with the "STARGAZING" rapper -- seemed super excited to be a part of the performance, later taking to her Instagram story to share a photo of her live stage cameo, taken from far away and from the angle of the audience.

"That's me," Jenner wrote over the picture, excitedly circling herself sitting in the elevated roller coaster cart, as you could hardly see her from where the photo was snapped.

However, many fans in the audience got a better look at the 21-year-old beauty mogul's high-flying adventure over the audience.

Jenner rocked a black, long-sleeve top and dark knit beanie as she sat behind Scott, and bopped her head along with the beat while he performed.

The couple also turned the cuteness up a notch when the rapper leaned over to give his ladylove a kiss between verses during one of his songs.

This is the second night in a row that Scott has melted fans' hearts during his Astroworld Tour stop in the Big Apple.

Following Tuesday's show, the rapper took to Instagram to share some super cute videos of his little girl excitedly giggling and dancing backstage while watching her dad perform on a TV screen.

For more on Scott and Jenner's adorable little family, check out the video below.

