Kylie Jenner's boyfriend makes her feel some type of way.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sultry photo of herself preparing to watch Travis Scott play New York City's Madison Square Garden on his Astroworld tour.

Jenner gives a sexy look to the camera as she pushes her hair behind her ear while lounging across an oversized chair. The new mom sports vibrant red pants and an Astroworld T-shirt, accessorizing with a leopard-print bag.

"The look ya give when ur hubby is performing at madison square garden tonight 👀," Jenner captioned the pic.

Though Jenner and Scott's "hubby" and "wifey" nicknames for each other have had fans wondering about whether they had secretly tied the knot, a source recently told ET that the two have not married. "It was just a term of endearment," the source said, before noting that the two "are madly in love."

Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, have accompanied Scott on his tour since it kicked off last month, though the family took a break to celebrate Thanksgiving with the Kardashians and Jenners. A source told ET that the Kylie Cosmetics founder "cooked most of the food" for her famous family on the holiday, where they reflected on their enormous year.

"This year has been a big one for the Kardashian-Jenners with additions to their families, business expansions and continued health. It’s days like this that they are all able to take a moment to stop and reflect on how blessed they are," the source shared.

