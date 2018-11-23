Inside Khloe Kardashian's Cleveland Thanksgiving With Tristan Thompson

The whole Kardashian-Jenner family got together to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, but Khloe Kardashian had a more intimate gathering in Cleveland, Ohio.

A source tells ET that the 34-year-old reality star wanted to host a "special" meal with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and their daughter, True.

"Khloe put together an incredible Thanksgiving dinner in Cleveland with Tristan. This Thanksgiving is special to the couple as it’s True’s first one," the source says. "They had a bunch of friends join them and celebrated what they are most thankful for this year: True."

The 7-month-old has definitely been a source of unity for the couple, as their relationship drama plays out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In recent episodes, fans have seen the aftermath of Tristan's alleged cheating scandal while Khloe gave birth to their daughter.

As for Khloe's family, ET's source says they all had dinner together on Thursday, and Kylie Jenner "cooked most of the food."

"Family is the most important thing to them and they were all together, except Khloe," the source shares. "This year has been a big one for the Kardashian-Jenners with additions to their families, business expansions and continued health. It’s days like this that they are all able to take a moment to stop and reflect on how blessed they are."

During her Wednesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim Kardashian West opened up about her family's reaction to watching Khloe and Tristan's drama play out on TV.

"It is awkward, especially for maybe Tristan, who isn’t used to this," she confessed. "Unfortunately, that was what’s going on in our lives. So, six months later when it replays and they’ve gotten through what they needed to get through, it’s rehashed in front of everyone and everyone’s giving their opinions all over again and we’re live tweeting and everyone’s chiming in."

"So that is hard for Khloe and I'm sure for Tristan, but it’s our reality," Kim added. "We’ve learned to kind of use it as a therapy just to kind of get it out one last time with everyone else."

