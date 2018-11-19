Khloe Kardashian stands by her decision to let her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, in the delivery room with her even after his cheating scandal broke just days before.

The 34-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Sunday to live tweet a bittersweet episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in which she both had to deal with the aftermath of Tristan’s affair and the birth of her daughter, True Thompson.

With her momager, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian by her side, Khloe also allowed the Cleveland Cavaliers star to be in the room and to hold her hand through the birth.

“Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan,” Khloe tweeted. “She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as They possibly can #KUWTK.”

After one fan praised her decision, Khloe replied, “A birth is not something you can ‘redo’. Once you make that choice you can never get it back #KUWTK think big people.”

Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan. She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as They possibly can #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 19, 2018

A birth is not something you can “redo”. Once you make that choice you can never get it back #KUWTK think big people ❣️ https://t.co/yomGzrFZcc — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 19, 2018

She also referenced her older sister, Kim Kardashian, who was clearly not pleased with Tristan in the delivery room, making motions behind his back and expressing her irritations in her aside interviews.

“I’m normally always ready for war. I was definitely in shock and so defeated emotionally that I just wasn’t in a place for it,” Khloe explained. “So I appreciate that she was! #KUWTK.”

The family also had an off-camera talk with Tristan, confronting him about the cheating. In addition to Kim and Kris talking about the moment afterwards, Khloe also tweeted, “The conversation was WILD!! Lol it was crazy but my family has every right to express how they feel and they did just that! He chose to make this so public soooo what does he expect #KUWTK.”

I’m normally always ready for war. I was definitely in shock and so defeated emotionally that I just wasn’t in a place for it. So I appreciate that she was! #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 19, 2018

That conversation was WILD!! Lol it was crazy but my family has every right to express how they feel and they did just that! He chose to make this so public sooooo what does he expect #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 19, 2018

Tristan has yet to speak out about his portrayal on KUWTK. For more on the couple's current status, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

'KUWTK' Goes Inside Khloe Kardashian's Delivery Room Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian Poses in Bikini Top While Promoting 'Positive Vibes'

'KUWTK': Tristan Thompson Faces Khloe Kardashian Amid Cheating Scandal

Related Gallery