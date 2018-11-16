Khloe Kardashian is staying strong.

In a sneak peek clip from Sunday's all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans learn what happened when the reality star and her family came face to face with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, for the first time since news broke that he had allegedly been cheating on her with multiple women while she was still pregnant with their baby girl, True.

At the time, Khloe was in a hospital in Cleveland, and her family rushed to be by her side as she welcomed her first child with Tristan. Kim Kardashian West says in the new clip that everyone then had a "family talk" with the NBA star.

"No cameras were there, we really wanted it to be a private talk, but we all expressed exactly how we felt," Kim explains. "[Khloe] sat there and was like, 'Tell me, how many more people has it been? How many more this,' and, like, he's going to tell you?"

"He was very remorseful and it was obviously, very, feeling sick over everything that happened," adds mom Kris Jenner. "When something like this does happen, everybody has a story. How many more of these things are we supposed to prepare ourselves for?"

Kim chimes back in, saying that she wasn't totally buying Tristan's apologies at first. She felt he was being "more remorseful" only because it was affecting his job. At the time, Tristan was gearing up for the NBA Finals with his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and was booed and trolled with signs by KUWTK fans during his games.

"I think he's more embarrassed that he looks stupid, like, in the public," says Kim. "Booing him, and I think it's more of that than anything, and I told him that."

"I think the convo was going OK in the beginning, and then it got heated and... I don't know," she adds. "I just kinda took a left turn. Overall, I think it was definitely necessary for us to all just, like, let out how we all felt and since he is the father of Khloe's baby I definitely wanted to take the time to hear what he had to say."

At the end of the clip, Kris almost tears up as she recalls a conversation she had with Khloe regarding the situation.

"You know, Khloe has been so invested," Kris says. "Like, moved to Cleveland and nested in this house, and made it a home. And it's beautiful because you can see, the whole place is Khloe written all over it."

"She said something really interesting," Kris continues. "She said, 'I didn't have a baby just to have a baby and move on. I had a baby to create a beautiful family.' And that's what broke my heart. Because she never really saw it coming either."

Though Khloe and Tristan reconciled after the scandal, a source recently told ET that the couple is continuing to figure out their relationship

"Khloe and Tristan are still working on things, but know whatever they decide to do moving forward, it will be whatever is best for their daughter, True," the source said. "Khloe isn’t certain how long she will be in Cleveland ... A lot is dependent on how things go with her and Tristan.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

