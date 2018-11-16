Khloe Kardashian shared another adorable mother-daughter moment!

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to post a video of her sweetly singing to True, her 7-month-old daughter with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe opted to sing “I Love You” from the children’s show Barney. Wearing a white robe and lounging on the couch, Khloe croons the classic tune to True, who’s wearing a onesie and head wrap.

“I love you. You love me. We’re the cutest family. With a great big hug and a kiss from to you,” Khloe sings in the precious clip.

Though the lyrics were a little flubbed -- the original song is “We’re a happy family,” not “the cutest” -- True doesn’t seem to mind one bit! The little one is rocking back and forth and smiling throughout the whole video.

The sweet mother-daughter video comes in the midst of some relationship drama with 27-year-old Tristan, who allegedly cheated on Khloe just before she gave birth. The scandal has been thrust back into the spotlight as KUWTK is currently airing episodes from that time.

"As much as she's worked on moving past the heartbreak, the reminder brings up some of those emotions again," a source told ET last month.

