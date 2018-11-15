Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's previous relationship troubles are continuing to play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In a sneak peek clip from Sunday's all-new episode, fans see Khloe just one day after she gave birth to baby girl True in Cleveland amid drama with the NBA player. At the time, reports claimed that Tristan had been cheating on Khloe with multiple women while she was still pregnant.

"I don't have the energy for [this] right now," Khloe says to her family while looking at her phone in the hospital bed. "Like, everyone leave me alone."

Kourtney Kardashian, who was in the room with Khloe, then weighs in, saying, "I feel like everyone just wants you to know that you're supported."

"I appreciate that, I do," adds Khloe. "But it's also, everyone has their own s**t that I know nothing about. And mine is thrown on the public of everything and it's just, it's a lot harder to filter through stuff when it's this public and when I gave birth the following day. It's just too much."

Though Khloe and Tristan reconciled after the scandal, a source recently told ET that the couple is continuing to figure out their relationship

"Khloe and Tristan are still working on things, but know whatever they decide to do moving forward, it will be whatever is best for their daughter, True," the source said. "Khloe isn’t certain how long she will be in Cleveland ... A lot is dependent on how things go with her and Tristan.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

